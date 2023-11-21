loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry Turkish and Palestinian flags in the courtyard of the Melike Hatun Mosque in Ankara, Turkey, on November 12, 2023. Photo/Evrim Ayd?n/Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL – Around 1,000 international ships will gather in Turkey on Wednesday (22/11/2023) before heading to Gaza to break the Israeli blockade.

Turkish media reported that in an interview with Turkish news site Haber7, Volkan Okcu, one of the protest organizers, indicated the ships would carry 4,500 people from 40 countries, “including anti-Zionist Jews”.

“Among the 1,000 ships, there were 313 ships containing Russian activists, and 104 ships containing Spanish activists,” he said.

“Only 12 Turkish ships will join the fleet,” he told Haber7.

I came to Bodrum, I will meet with yacht and sailing clubs until 8 in the evening, there is also serious participation from international clubs, it seems the best to act together… I will be at the Bodrum center at 8 in the evening, I will have a meeting with the friends who will attend and stop planning… https://t.co/9OdGI4lLxn pic.twitter.com/ITAT7aJAko — Volkan Okçu (@VolkanOkcuoglu) November 17, 2023

The maritime convoy will make its first stop in Cyprus before continuing its journey to the port of Ashdod in Israel.

Some flotilla participants will also reportedly bring their partners and children on board.

This action is a form of support for the Palestinian people who are suffering from the brutal attacks of the Israeli colonial regime.

To date, Zionist apartheid military attacks have killed more than 13,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

