In this case, we have confirmation of the next Pokémon TCG set for the West. This is Paldea’s Fates, which includes more than 100 new shiny Pokémon cards. Expected to be released in January 2024 and these are the confirmed products:

Over 130 Shiny Pokémon, including Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri more. Additionally, the expansion introduces ex-Teracrystal Pokémon (Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra). Dates: January 26, 2024: Elite Trainer Box and blister packs February 9, 2024: Tins and collection boxes February 23, 2024: Booster Packs Cards: 11 former Shiny Pokémon, 7 former Pokémon, and 3 ex Teracrystal 3 Pokémon Illustration Rare cards with Shiny Pokémon 8 Special Illustration Rare cards with former Shiny Pokémon or Supporter 6 former Hyper Rare Pokémon

Serebii Update: The next English Pokémon Trading Card Game set has been officially revealed: Paldean Fates. Features over 100 Shiny Pokémon cards and releases January 2024. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/oOSOXZw6aT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 16, 2023

Envelopes from the Paldea Destinations collection pic.twitter.com/SwZX6qtPYB — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 16, 2023

Collection boxes of Meowscarada, Quaquaval and Skeledirge from the Paldea Fates collection pic.twitter.com/BdUBzSySbb — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 16, 2023

Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box Contents pic.twitter.com/iOtc3W6rn0 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 16, 2023

