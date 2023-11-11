Shingeki no Kyojin came to an end in the anime a couple of days ago. After the whirlwind of emotions and actions that the final episode took us tothe community has now taken a moment of calm to analyze in depth what Shingeki no Kyojin’s journey has been in the last decade.

And the truth is that when the community gets involved, the research and theories that are built are the most interesting to analyze. Such is the case of a publication shared through the social network “X”, from which a “foreshadowing” theory about Armin, Eren and Mikasa has been structured.

*Later you will have SPOILERS del final de Attack on Titan*

Armin being the last to reach the tree. pic.twitter.com/KZNnczqWGM — armin daily (@dailyforarmin) November 6, 2023

This is the theory that has been formed around the end of Shingeki no Kyojin

According to this analysis, we are shown that both Eren, Armin and Mikasa are running in a meadow during a sunset. In that race, Eren is the first to arrive, followed by Mikasa and finally Armin. This scene is shown to us during the final episode of the anime. But a context like this It was already drawn by Isayama in his final panel for the last chapter of the manga a few months ago.

The tree from the beginning of Shingeki has always been very present among fans and in Hajime Isayama’s own conception of history. In fact, we are shown in the final chapter of the Shingeki no Kyojin anime, how Eren is the first to die and be buried in the shadow of said tree.

Years later Mikasa would follow (we can see it in the post-credits scene of the anime); and finally a few years later Armin, who would visit the graves of his two childhood friends. An ending that had already been seen coming over the years, and that Isayama hinted at with his manga cover.

