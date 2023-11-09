The world of Shingeki no Kyojin is full of characters and also different variants of titans. Anyone who has seen the series or read the manga, You will know that in the universe created by Hajime Isayama we have up to 9 types of changing titans.

One of them is the Cargo Titan or Wagon Titan that for millennia He has been characterized by carrying heavy objects, walking on 4 legs and showing incredible agility. when climbing and moving through the terrain. The end of Attack on Titan revealed to us one of the biggest secrets of this titan variant.

*SPOILERS for the series finale ahead*

Shingeki no Kyojin places us in a world in which millennia have passed since the titans set foot on earth and devastated the societies that existed and existed. Pieck is the girl behind the power of the Freighter/Cart Titan. and in the last episode of the series we discovered a side of him that we did not know.

And while most shapeshifting titans require some rest between transformations, the Freighter Titan from Shingeki no Kyojin He seems to have the ability to transform at will and with astonishing ease as many times as he wants. Or at least that is implied in the series.

During the last season we knew that the versatility of this type of titan was recognized among everyone, however this part in which he was allowed to transform again and again into a titan has caught more than one fan unexpectedly, so it seems that a new secret of the Cargo Titan has been resolved in this way.

