Shingeki no Kyojin is entering the final hours before its final premiere in Japan. In Spain it will arrive a few hours later as we reported just yesterday, since Crunchyroll will have the final episode available starting at 01:00 on November 5, 2023.

To make a final review of much of what we have experienced this last decade with Attack on TitanCrunchyroll wanted to share a final compilation video of many of the key scenes that have populated Shingeki’s story to date.

A trailer that is a tribute to some of the moments that they have made our hearts skip a beat for years. The end of an entire decade of mystery, action, tragedy and unparalleled entertainment. It’s here, there’s little left, and we are currently witnesses of the definitive end of Hajime Isayama’s work.

PONY CANYON has also been sharing from its YouTube channel some openings and endings that we have seen during these 10 years in Attack on Titan. Without a doubt a real “red carpet”. Tell us what you think of the Shingeki no Kyojin anime and if you were looking forward to this day. The end has come and we will be part of it.