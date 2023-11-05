Shingeki no Kyojin has reached its final stage in anime, with a dream ending that has left us moments of all kinds. From action, tragedy and the final climax for all the characters of AOT. Isayama’s work has come to an end after more than 10 years in the anime universe.

MAPPA has been in charge of the animation of the final stage of the project, one that has left a combination of historic moments for the world of anime. Next We leave you the official ending video of Shingeki that millions have fallen in love with.

An authentic letter dedicated to fans of Isayama’s work who have been there for 10 years pay attention to every advance of the plot. If you have seen the end of Shingeki, we invite you to give your final assessment of what you thought of this long journey with which millions of people have grown up during the last decade.

If you want to know more about the present that Shingeki no Kyojin has left us, we invite you to follow our anime section on the web. Eren’s journey has come to an end and the winks that we have seen in both the opening and ending are a farewell dedicated to the community.

