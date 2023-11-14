The ending of Shingeki no Kyojin left everyone shocked last November 4 and 5, 2023. The adventure created by Hajime Isayama and adapted in its final stage by MAPPA, has said goodbye to fans in its anime adaptation. And the truth is that just as happened with the manga, its ending has been highly debated.

The creator of Attack on Titan himself admitted a few days ago in a statement what his perspective on the ending of Shingeki was. Here we leave you a small excerpt from the extensive interview which he carried out for the New York Times:

“It would have been nice if I could have changed the ending. Writing manga is supposed to be liberating. But if it was completely free, then I should have been able to change the ending. I could have changed it and said I wanted to go in a different direction. But the fact is that he was tied to what he had originally imagined when he was young.”

And that’s not all, the mangaka has admitted that the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin o At least some parts did not turn out as they would have liked at the beginning.. Here is another excerpt from the interview:

—The manga ended a couple of years ago and the anime is just ending. How do you feel about the end of the story? —That this anime is made and that it goes beyond the borders of Japan and reaches a global audience is something that has been very happy for me. In a sense, Attack on Titan has connected me to the world, and that’s something I’m really glad happened. —How much of the ending of the manga did you have in mind when you started writing Attack on Titan? And how much did it change along the way? —That was there from the beginning, the story that begins with the victim who then goes through this story and becomes the aggressor. That’s something he had in mind from the first moment. Along the way, certain aspects of the story didn’t turn out as I expected, and I adapted and developed certain aspects. But I would say that the ending of the story didn’t change much.

In general terms, it seems that Isayama did manage to capture many of the ideas he had in mind, but admits that certain aspects did not go as expected at the beginning, and depth and development were lacking in others. Some statements that have not gone unnoticed and that the AOT community has appreciated and appreciated.