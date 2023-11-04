Suara.com – Since the era of Shin Tae Yong’s leadership in the Indonesian National Team, the naturalization program has become one of the leading projects that has received serious attention from PSSI. This transformation, by accommodating naturalized players, has given the Garuda Squad a new color that is increasingly arousing Indonesian football fans.

Several names who have undergone the naturalization process and are now valuable parts of the Indonesian national team include Marc Klok, Jordi Amat, Sandy Walsh, Shayne Pattynama, Ivar Jenner, and Raphael Struick.

Their presence in the team has had a significant positive impact, especially in terms of improving the team’s mentality and performance.

Shin Tae Yong, in an interview with Best Eleven media, expressed his views on the benefits of the presence of these naturalized players.

“One of the weaknesses that was often found in previous teams was a lack of mental resilience in the face of defeat. Many Indonesian players tend to be affected by bad results,” he said.

However, with the arrival of naturalized players, the situation changed drastically.

“The many naturalized players who have arrived have helped overcome these weaknesses. With self-confidence and a strong mentality, the Indonesian National Team is now a much more frightening opponent than before.”

The presence of naturalized players also not only influences the team’s mental aspect, but also proves their ability to integrate well in the squad.

This extraordinary adaptability has brought about a significant improvement in the quality of the Indonesian National Team.

“The naturalized players have also proven their ability to adapt well. The quality of the team is increasing, and that is very real.”

With the enthusiasm and dedication of the naturalized players, the Indonesian National Team has changed markedly.

These changes are clearly visible in the team’s performance and provide new hope for the future of Indonesian football.