Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team held its first training in the Philippines, on Saturday afternoon (18/11/2023). The players use this opportunity to try to adapt to the situation and conditions on the field.

Launching the official PSSI website, coach Shin Tae-yong revealed the condition of the grass at Rizal Memorial Stadium, which will be the match venue in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match.

“As what (can) be seen, the grass (Rizal Memorial Stadium) is not real, but synthetic. “So we focus on recovery training and at the same time training so that players quickly adapt to synthetic grass,” said the coach from South Korea.

Synthetic grass has different qualities compared to real grass. Even though it has an almost similar appearance, many football players don’t like grass made from plastic.

According to the Mastersoccermind page, synthetic grass has a high risk of causing player injuries. Studies show that the likelihood of a player sustaining an ACL injury while competing on synthetic grass fields increases by 45%.

This is because when playing on synthetic grass, the shoe pulls cannot penetrate into the ground like when playing on natural grass.

So when players make maneuvers, players often slip and even get stuck because their feet do not have solid footing.

However, this injury can actually be prevented by using shoes that are suitable for synthetic grass.

The next problem is that synthetic grass can produce excess heat. This is because the artificial grass material is synthetic and rubber which easily absorbs heat.

What was also complained about was the difficulty of controlling the speed of the ball when playing on synthetic grass.

By playing on a synthetic grass field which has a harder surface than natural grass, the ball can glide faster. As a result, the ball becomes difficult to control, which can damage the game tactically.

Not to mention that the surface of the synthetic grass field is abrasive which can cause excessive friction wounds on the skin.

Even so, synthetic grass has many advantages compared to natural grass. Apart from being cheaper to maintain compared to natural grass, synthetic grass is more durable.

Even the color of synthetic grass doesn’t fade quickly. However, this type of grass requires good care if you don’t want to increase the risk of injury to players.

The Philippines vs Indonesia match will be held on Tuesday (21/11/2023) at 18.00 WIB. Indonesia must get full points to improve its ranking in the standings. (*/Rizal)