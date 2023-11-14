Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae Yong, stated that facing the Iraqi national team was not an easy task.

Even though Iraq has an advantage with 10 players playing for European clubs, the South Korean coach is committed to racking his brains and implementing the right tactics to achieve the best results for Garuda in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

“It won’t be a problem against Iraq. Indeed, their FIFA ranking is better than Indonesia. But I will try my best to formulate tactics that can reduce them,” said Shin Tae Yong, quoted from the IG account @garuda_media (14/11/2023).

With Iraq’s FIFA ranking at 68th and Indonesia at 145th, Shin Tae Yong realizes that the match against Iraq will be a tough test. However, he remains optimistic about creating an effective strategy.

Meanwhile, Iraq has announced its squad to face the Indonesian and Vietnam national teams in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Of the 25 players called up by the Iraqi coach, 10 of them play for European clubs.

The following is the Iraqi squad to face the Indonesian and Vietnamese national teams:

Kiper:

1. Ahmed Basil (Al Shorta)

2. Fahad Talib (Sanat Naft)

3. Jalal Hassan (Al Zawraa)

Bek:

4. Mustafa Saadoun (Al Quwa Al Jawiya)

5. Frans Putros (Port)

6. Ali Adnan (Mes Rafsanjan)

7. Saad Natiq (Abha)

8. Rebin Sulaka (Brommapojkarna/Sweden)

9. Ahmed Yahya

10. Merchas Doski (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

11. Hussein Ali (Heerenveen/Belanda)

Middle:

12. Bashar Resan (Qatar SC)

13. Ali Jasim (Al Quwa Al Jawiya)

14. Amjad Attwan (Yours)

15. Osama Rashid (Vizela/Portugal)

16. Amir Al-Ammari (Halmstad/Swedia)

17. Youssef Amyn (Eintracht Braunschweig/Jerman)

18. Hasan Abdulkareem (Al Zawraa)

19. Danilo Al Saed (Sandefjord/Norway)

20. Ibrahim Bayesh (Al Quwa Al Jawiya)

21. Ahmad Allee (FC Rouen/France)

Front:

22. Pashang Abdulla (Degerfors/Sweden)

23. Aymen Hussein (Al Quwa Al Jawiya)

24. Mohanad Ali (Al Shorta)

25. Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon/England)

Shin Tae Yong and his team hope that carefully designed tactics can overcome the advantage of Iraqi players playing abroad.(*/Ana AP)