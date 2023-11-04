Suara.com – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, has high confidence in his team’s abilities when facing the 2026 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifications. According to him, there is great potential for the Indonesian national team to go far in these two competitions.

The 2026 World Cup qualification for the Asian Zone is the first test that the Indonesian national team must face. They are in Group F with Iraq and Vietnam, two teams that will not provide easy resistance.

Iraq, as the representative of the Middle East, has a much higher FIFA ranking than the Indonesian national team. Meanwhile, Vietnam is often a difficult opponent in AFF competitions.

An additional challenge comes from the Philippines, which has players who have played in the Indonesian League 1 and know the playing character of the Indonesian National Team well.

Shin Tae-yong is optimistic about the Indonesian National Team’s chances of advancing to the next round. In his estimation, the Garuda squad has around 70 to 80 percent chance of successfully advancing.

“Our group consists of Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines, and I believe we can compete with confidence and advance to the final round at this stage,” said Shin Tae-yong in an interview with Best Eleven.

“My hope is that we can advance to the final round of qualifying. We believe that around 70 to 80 percent is possible,” he added.

The Indonesian national team’s match schedule will start by facing Iraq at Basra International Stadium on 16 November 2023, followed by a match against the Philippines at Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila on 21 November 2023.

The match against Vietnam will take place on March 21 and 26 2023. Shin Tae-yong believes that his team has a great chance of competing for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The team has formed well as expected. In World Cup qualifying, we have passed the playoffs and now we are moving into the second round of qualifying,” he said.

Shin Tae-yong also assessed the Indonesian national team’s chances in the 2023 Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar in early January 2024. As in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications, the 2023 Asian Cup group stage will also be a tough test. The Indonesian national team is in Group D with Iraq, Vietnam and the strong team Japan.

This coach said that the chances of the Indonesian National Team in the 2023 Asian Cup are around 50:50. This is a realistic assessment considering the low ranking of the Indonesian National Team compared to Vietnam, Iraq and Japan.

“In the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup, it will not be easy to face Japan, Iraq and Vietnam. Indonesia is the team with the lowest ranking among the Asian Cup finalists,” said Shin Tae-yong.

“Even though there will be many challenges, our goal is to advance to the round of 16. I believe we have a 50:50 chance of achieving that,” he concluded.