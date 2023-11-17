Denpasar Voice – Shin Tae-yong was deemed to have made a blunder after not fielding Wonderkid Persebaya Surabaya in the Indonesian National Team’s first World Cup qualifying match against Iraq.

The Persebaya Surabaya wonderkid who was not fielded by Shin Tae-yong in the Indonesian National Team’s match against Iraq was Ernando Ari Sutaryadi.

Shin Tae-yong prefers Borneo FC goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata over Ernando Ari to guard the Indonesian national team’s goal against Iraq.

As a result, the Indonesian National Team had to recognize Iraq’s superiority with a fairly landslide score, namely 5-1.

According to a post from the fanbase account @TimnasIndonesiainfo, Nadeo Argawinata did not even make a save from the ball which was heading towards his goal.

“One shoot one goal, Iraq made 4 shots on target and all of them turned into goals,” wrote in a post on the @TimnasIndonesiainfo account.

Indonesian National Team supporters also considered that Shin Tae-yong was a blunder because he did not trust the Persebaya Surabaya goalkeeper as the main player in the match.

“Coach Shin Tae-yong was a blunder,” wrote the account @imaginer.jpeg, quoted from the comments page of the Instagram post.

“Had Ernando but installed Nadeo, never mind,” wrote the account @mh.ffadhilll. (*/Ana AP)