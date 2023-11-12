Suara.com – The senior Indonesian national team has arrived in Iraq to face the country ranked 68th in the world in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying event for the Asian zone which will be played at the Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq, Thursday (16/11/2023) at 21.45 WIB.

Reporting from the official Instagram of one of the Indonesian national team players, Marc Klok, the Garuda team arrived at Basra Airport in Iraq on Sunday, after previously departing from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on a Fly Emirates plane on Saturday (11/11/2023) evening.

The first group of the Indonesian national team to depart from Jakarta consisted of 14 players consisting of players who had completed matches with their clubs in Liga 1 2023/2024.

Indonesian national team players have left for Iraq to play in the 2026 World Cup Qualification matches. (Instagram/marcklok)

Later, two players, namely Nadeo Argawinata and Adam Alis, will follow after completing the match in Week 19 of Liga 1 2023/2024 on Sunday, with their team Borneo FC.

Meanwhile, players who play in Europe and Asia such as Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Tazim FC), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), and Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK) will immediately join Iraq from the country where they play.

“Our journey is quite long and far, the condition of the players is fine, at the moment not all the players have gathered, so in detail (how the condition of all the players) I can’t say yet. From Jakarta I brought 14 players, so there will be in the next three days “, the rest will come in those three days,” said coach Shin Tae-yong, as reported on the official PSSI website, Sunday as published by Antara.

“Due to different league schedules, we couldn’t all go together. “However, we are grateful because we can leave early,” he continued.

Reportedly, the two players called by Shin Tae-yong, namely Andy Setyo (Persikabo 1973) and Yakob Sayuri (PSM Makassar), were not brought to Iraq. Andy was not brought because of injury and Yakob because he will be getting married in the near future.

Upon arrival in Iraq, the Indonesian national team immediately held training in the afternoon local time.

Later, after finishing from Iraq, Indonesia will fly to the Philippines to face the country that is often encountered in the AFF Cup in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match in the Asian zone at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, Philippines, Tuesday (21/11) at 18.00 WIB .