We already know that it will be launched in the West and now those interested in this launch continue to receive more interesting content. This is specifically a new detail of the promising Shin-chan game for Nintendo Switch. Remember that his full name is Shin-Chan and Snowy in Coal City (Shin-chan: Shiro of Coal Town).

Now the specific release date has been confirmed, at least in Japan: there the title will be released on February 22, 2024. The following has also been confirmed:

In Japan, there will be two physical options: a standard edition for 6,980 yen (about 43 euros) and a collector’s edition for 9,980 yen (about 63 euros). The collector’s edition Includes various items such as a special pin, a picture book-style notebook, a special 68-page art book, a download code for the soundtrack, a sound sheet with the theme song, a train papercraft the coal mine, a tourist map of Akita and Coal Town, and a character sticker sheet.

We leave you with a new trailer:

Shin-chan: Shiro of Coal Town sigue the adventures of Shin-chan and the Nohara family as they visit the city of Akita and move between the real world and a mysterious city. The game features detailed graphics and offers an experience suitable for players of all ages, from Shin-chan fans to players who want a complete story.

Fuente.