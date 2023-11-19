On Sunday the Houthis, a Shiite group supported by Iran that controls a large part of Yemen, seized a cargo ship transiting the Red Sea with around twenty people on board. The group said the ship was Israeli, but the Israeli government soon denied this and added that there were no Israeli citizens on board.

The Houthis have said they will treat the crew “according to the teachings and values ​​of our Islamic religion” and that the ship will be transported to a port in Yemen, it is not clear which. The group justified the seizure with its “religious, humanitarian and ethical responsibility towards the oppressed Palestinian people” and threatened to continue targeting all Israeli ships “or those that have relations” with Israel until the latter will stop its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

US defense officials briefed on the facts, and who confirmed the seizure, told NBC that the Houthi rebels lowered themselves onto the ship from a helicopter. It seems that the seized ship is called Galaxy Leader and that it left Turkey, bound for India, on November 12th. Israel has said the vessel is British but operated by a Japanese company, but data in public shipping databases such as MarineTraffic indicates the vessel belongs to Ray Car Carriers, a company founded by Israeli billionaire Abraham Ungar.

The seizure of the ship has raised new concerns about a possible spread of the war in the Gaza Strip to the rest of the Middle East. In recent weeks the Houthis had already launched missiles and drones against Israel, as Hezbollah, another Shiite armed group always supported by Iran, did from Lebanon.

Hezbollah and the Houthis are part of what the Iranian regime defines as the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance” towards Israel and the United States, its historic enemies: they are a series of militias and armed groups which Iran supports in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, including Hamas: in recent weeks these groups have increased their activities and organized small attacks or assaults against Israeli or US military facilities.

