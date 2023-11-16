Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the most important figures (if not the most) of the Nintendo’s current outlook. And today is a celebration since it is the birthday of what could be classified as “the father of modern video games.” From Ruetir.com we want to congratulate you as we have been doing all the Nov. 16 of recent years.

Creator of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda among other great games that have played a decisive role in the video game industry present, past and future, Shigeru Miyamoto turns 71 today. The Nintendo manager is getting older and His legacy continues to accompany us today.and will forever remain untouched in the history of Nintendo and the gaming industry.

Miyamoto turns 71 today, and he was one of the indispensable figures for forge Nintendo’s path into what it is today. In fact, he was the trusted person of the director of Nintendo decades ago to transform the company and enter the video game market.

Promoter of a unique work methodology, which prioritizes original essence of games already places the community and fans at the forefront, Miyamoto is one of the most important figures in the world of entertainment and still has many more surprises to give us in the coming years.

Cheers!

