In the slalom on American soil Mikaela achieved her 55th success in the specialty. She is the Italian with the best result of her career thanks to a top second heat. Vlhova and Holdener on the podium

Mikaela Shiffrin updates another record of her extraordinary skiing career: in Killington (Vermont, USA), the American wins her ninetieth World Cup race, number 55 in slalom, ninth overall “at home”. After third place on Saturday 25 November in the giant slalom, Shiffrin reaffirmed her superiority in her “his” specialty with a dominance in both heats. On the podium, with the holder of the overall CdM (who has already won 5 times), were her all-time rival Petra Vlhova – third after the first heat – at 33 hundredths, and the Swiss Wendy Holdener, who finished at 1″37 by the winner. In the general classification, Shiffrin, already the leader, now extends her lead in the standings and leads with 350 points, 84 more than Vlhova.

The Italians

—

Marta Rossetti did very well, achieving the best result of her career in CdM by finishing fifth at 1″74 from Shiffrin (improving her eleventh place in Semmering 2020 in slalom) with the third time of the heat just eight hundredths behind the American. Lara Della Mea was fifteenth, also with her best overall performance in the Cup (she was sixteenth in the slalom at Semmering 2018). Twenty-fifth Lara Colturi – competes for Albania – who lost a position compared to the first heat.

November 26, 2023 (modified November 26, 2023 | 8:01 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED