Suara.com – Sherina Munaf openly had problems with friendships as a child. He admitted that he never had a truly solid circle of friends.

“Because you mentioned a friend, you had a solid friendship from kindergarten to high school, but I actually had that problem,” said the chat content which was uploaded again to the @sunjaaaaaaa account, quoted on Thursday (2/11/2023).

“Because maybe children are learning about the world, we are learning where we are, in society or in a social whatever, we are trying to know what it looked like when we were little,” he said again.

Baskara Mahendra’s wife then told about her experience as a child at school. When the film Sherina’s Adventure, which she starred in, exploded, she admitted that she couldn’t get out of class because her friends were too enthusiastic about admiring the film.

“When I was at school, I couldn’t leave the classroom, because the other classes, juniors and seniors, were banging around the class, because they really liked the film,” said Sherina.

The school finally had an idea. Sherina was asked to go around the class in the middle of the lesson to give photos and autographs.

“After that it was calmer, that was the first time wow, (this) was still my own school,” said Sherina.

Instead of being happy because many people were amazed, Sherina felt the opposite. Because, he can’t differentiate between people who really want to be friends or not.

“So it’s quite possible that it was a moment when Sherina, who was an extrovert, gradually became an introvert. Because she experienced several times when she was a child, a friendship that was predictable, do you really be my friend or is it because im Sherina, are you jealous? or whatever. And it happens again and again. And that’s not good,” he said.