Sometimes great discoveries are the result of chance. That’s what happened to Nora Curl, an antiques expert who He has turned his passion into a lucrative profession: online art appraiser.

After rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s elite and spending a decade training in New York, Nora has been working for four years as an online appraiser on JustAnswer, a platform that connects users with experts in different areas. Thanks to her experience and reputation, this expert achieves invoice more than $100,000 per yearor answering questions about the value of ancient objects.

Nora always had an interest in antiques and her grandmother taught her to appreciate the art and history hidden behind each piece. She and her parents went to antique auctions and the truth is that she was good at it.

After finishing university and working for a time in Los Angeles, Nora entered the graduate program at Christie’s auction house in London. She was finally able to turn her passion for antiques into her profession and develop her career as an art appraiser in New York for more than a decade, alongside artists such as Norman Rock or Nelson Shanks.

However, her mother suffered from a rare congenital disease that forced her to return to his native Pennsylvania to care for her. “I came back to northwest Pennsylvania and thought, how am I going to make a living in the art antique world away from the galleries of New York?” declared to CNBC.

Unexpected turn to find the job of your life

The move from New York, where he was in charge of the third best collection of early Baroque works in private hands in the United States, to Pennsylvania was not easy. Nora had to reinvent herself and she did it from her computer.

First he created his own website to appraise antiques and sold some pieces through eBay and tried responding to a job offer for an online art appraiser that he saw published on the job advertisement website Jobrapido. “I didn’t hesitate to apply,” says Nora. A few weeks later she received an email informing her that she had been accepted as a new antiques expert on the advice website JustAnswer, a consultation portal for professionals from different sectors: lawyers, electricians, veterinarians.

Nora says that all the experts are verified by the company to confirm that, in fact, they have the knowledge they say they have to guarantee that their answers are reliable. However, she was the first to be surprised by the success of a project that, in principle, was taken as a hobby with which to earn some extra money.

The operation of the platform is very simple: the client pays a monthly fee and asks the questions they need to the experts in that field. The experts respond and receive a percentage of that amount. According to the Sidehusl portal, a JustAnswer expert charges from $2 to $20 for each answer. In just a few days, Nora had already earned more than 1,000 dollars and the first month she billed 4,000 dollars, although she did not believe it until she actually got paid at the end of the month.

The art expert states that He doesn’t have a boss to set his schedule.. At first he worked between 6 and 8 hours a day to earn between 5,000 and 8,000 dollars a month. During confinement, things took off. “During the COVID-19 confinement, I was non-stop, 14 or 16 hours a day and I earned about $14,000 a month. I was hooked,” she said in her interview. “Everyone was at home and they were getting rid of old things. They came across the painting that her aunt had given them, for example, and they wanted to know where it came from and how much it was worth.”

Best of all, this flexibility left him time to take care of his family. He only needed an internet connection, a camera and a subscription-based referral database. As he told Insider, Curl seems to have a knack for identifying illegible signatures on works of art, and it’s very gratifying to identify a work and tell the user that their painting is worth six or seven figures.

Nora recognizes that being an online appraiser is not an easy job. It requires a lot of research, prior knowledge, and ability to communicate with clients. Education and empathy are another added value in Nora’s work, as she says that she often receives inquiries about antique objects with great sentimental value, but no real market value. She also has to be there to deal with fakes and objects of dubious origin.

“Many inquiries are about objects that supposedly arrived in the United States on the Mayflower, but if everything that people claim came on that ship was real, the ship would not have been able to leave Plymouth,” he says in his interview with Insider.

Although the art expert has discovered, almost by chance, the job of his lifeacknowledges that it has allowed him to pay off the debts he accumulated from his time in New York, has left him enough to buy a house by the lake and, above all, has given him financial freedom and the possibility of taking care of his mother when she needed it.

In Xataka | Artists are tired of generative AIs stealing their works. So they are poisoning them

Image | Michel Delsol, Pexeles (Esra Korkmaz)