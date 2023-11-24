Discover how Shazam surpasses Superman and Wonder Woman thanks to his impressive improvement

The world of comics is about to be shaken by a monumental change: Shazam, known as the most powerful mortal in the world, has taken a giant leap in the superhero pantheon, positioning himself as the most formidable member of the Justice League. This twist in his story, introduced in the Justice League Beyond 2.0 series, puts him on a whole new level of power and versatility.

Summon the wizard

In this fascinating twist, Billy Batson, better known as Shazam, gains the ability to summon and alternate positions with each of the Wizard’s Champions, a select group of heroes and anti-heroes blessed with Shazam’s magic. This ability not only augments his already impressive arsenal of abilities, but also introduces a new dimension of strategy and adaptability within the JLA.

The Wizard’s chosen ones, like Mary Marvel and the enigmatic Black Adam, are not simple allies; They are extensions of Shazam’s own abilities. Each brings their own unique perspective and abilities, allowing Billy to take on challenges with a diversity of approaches that no other hero can match. Thus, he becomes a one-man army, ready to face any threat that comes his way.

The most revolutionary aspect of this upgrade is Billy’s ability to summon the Wizard, one of the most powerful magical entities in the DC universe. This alliance gives Shazam a mastery over magic that few can match, opening up previously unimaginable possibilities for the League.

New titan of the League

Even before this update, the character was already a force to be reckoned with. With abilities that allow him to take on heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman, his power base was already formidable. But with this update, Billy Batson is not only the most powerful mortal in the world, but also the most powerful hero in the League.

Justice League Beyond 2.0, the brainchild of Christos Gage, Iban Coello, Randy Mayor and others, takes us to a universe where Shazam and his family play a crucial role. This series, available through DC Comics, is not only a must-read for fans, but also a turning point in superhero storytelling.

More than strength, a fusion of wisdom and strategy

The character has always been a symbol of strength and bravery, but his latest transformation transcends mere physical power. Now, Billy Batson integrates the wisdom and experience of multiple Champions, expanding its tactical and strategic horizons. This evolution positions him not only as the pillar of power in the Justice League, but also as a visionary leader, capable of anticipating and countering threats with a broader perspective. His ability to adapt and respond to various situations is, without a doubt, his greatest strength.

Compared to other iconic DC characters, such as Superman and Wonder Woman, Shazam stands out for his Unique combination of magical power and strategic skill. While characters like Superman rely on his brute strength and endurance, Shazam adds magical and tactical diversity to his repertoire, creating an interesting and unique contrast in the superhero universe. This multidimensional approach makes him a fascinating and complex character, both on the battlefield and in the broader DC Comics narrative.

In short, Shazam’s future represents an exciting evolution in the DC universe, where his newly acquired power not only changes the dynamic of the League, but also redefines what it means to be a superhero. With abilities that defy comprehension, Billy has not only earned his place among the greatest; he now he surpasses them.