The director of Ryan Gosling’s film has acknowledged that it was deliberately copied from the saga created by George Lucas.

After having fought for years for the third Deadpool movie to come out the way they had imagined it, and with the approval of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Once filming began, the film had to stop due to consecutive strikes of scriptwriters, already completed, and of actors.

But its director, Shawn Levy, continues to be proud of the little work that has been done on the film, and in an article published in Esquire magazine, he has even confessed that couldn’t help but include a moment Star Wars in Deadpool 3. “Right now I’m working on Deadpool 3, which has had to be put on hold due to the actors’ strike.”

“And for one of the key moments in the movie, I told my stunt team: “Guys, this is a Jedi moment”so I showed them on my phone the scene in which Darth Vader and Luke fight and asked them to recreate the photography, the fight, the framing, the tempo…”, acknowledged the director, who admitted that this scene made him He had scored a lot.

“The true fans of Star Wars you will be able to see that the scene of Deadpool what I’m talking about is inspired by this moment. For me it was a scene that I will never forget when I saw it for the first time in the cinema decades ago. It is in my memory and for me it is like a treasure,” director Shawn Levy wrote in the article.

The excitement of movie theaters

In the article, Shawn Levy remembered the sensations that I had experienced throughout this summer when he went to the cinema to see Oppenheimer y Barbie. “Over the summer, I went alone to see Oppenheimer and Barbie. There I was, sitting in a dark room with over three hundred strangers gasping or laughing at the same moments. I felt like cinema was big.”

For now, Deadpool 3 It is scheduled to be released in May 2024, But if the actors’ strike continues much longer, the film may have to be delayed again.