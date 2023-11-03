Disney+ Star receives one of FX’s most ambitious series in 2024 with which we will travel to feudal Japan and its internal wars.

If Netflix left you wanting more a while ago after The Golden Age of the Samurai, the fantastic documentary with dramatic recreation, mark February 2024 among your next appointments, because it will arrive on Disney+ Star+ Shōgunone of the most ambitious series FX has ever produced.

Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai, John Wick 4) I produced and stars in this promising series that adapts the novel of the same name by James Clavell.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

It is a combination of historical drama and adventure that takes us to Japan in the 1600s, a period where feudal lords made the laws and were judge, jury and executioner of those who violated them or dared defy them in any way.

Accompanying Hiroyuki Sanada in the Shōgun cast, we find Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke Abe, Yuki Kura y Fumi Nikaido.

Shōgun draws the katanas on Disney+ in 2024

At the top of this article you will find the fantastic Shōgun trailer where you can enjoy the impressive workmanship of the FX series. It is subtitled in Spanish for greater comfort. In addition, we leave you the extensive synopsis:

“In 1600s Japan, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war, Lord Yoshii Toranaga fights to stay alive as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

When a mysterious European ship appears abandoned in a nearby fishing village, its English skipper, John Blackthorne, arrives loaded with secrets that could help Toranaga tip the balance of power and end the enormous influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies: the priests. Jesuits and Portuguese merchants.

The fates of Toranaga and Blackthorne are inextricably linked to their translator, Toda Mariko, the last of a disgraced lineage. As she serves her lord immersed in this tense political landscape, Mariko must juggle her recent friendship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her loyalty to her late father. .

Except for last minute changes, Shōgun It will arrive with its 10 episodes to the Disney+ Star+ catalog in February 2024a good time to claim blood in the lands of the country of the Rising Sun.