Although he is now considered one of the best actors of his generation, after working with such important directors as Martin Scorsese and having won an Oscar for his role in The Revenant, There was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio was not so recognizedThank goodness the wonderful Sharon Stone came to his rescue.

As the actor recalled during an interview with E! News, in 1995 it was Stone who fought for both DiCaprio and Russell Crowe to star alongside her in the film Fast and deadly, a western directed by Sam Raimi. Despite the actress’s insistence, the studio refused to hire DiCaprio, so Stone proposed a deal.

She was going to be in charge of paying the young actor’s salary out of her own pocket. “She told them: ‘There are two actors I want to work with.’ She is an incredible woman, not only is she a legend of cinema, but she has also cared about giving opportunities to other actors. I will always be very grateful to her,” says DiCaprio at the interview.

“I have thanked him thousands of times. I don’t know if I’ve ever given him a physical gift to thank him, but the truth is that I can never thank him enough.” Although Dicaprio was already known for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, it was this Raimi film that It gave him the final push to be able to star in the great blockbuster that would lead him to success: Titanic.

Sharon Stone discovered the joy of producing

Sharon Stone herself also recalled this anecdote in her memoirs published in 2021. “There was a kid named Leonardo DiCaprio who was the only one who aced the casting test. He was the only one who dared to cry at the scene where his father died. The studio told me that if I wanted him so much, I should pay him his salary. So I did it.”

Y This experience made Sharon Stone discover the pleasure of producing and from then on she would always seek to have this role in her films to be able to give a chance to the actors she considered worthy of each role.

