The DC Extended Universe is preparing its swan song with the sequel to Aquaman, which will mark the farewell of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry.

Although it is not a promising year for superhero movies, Christmas 2023 is as good a time as any other to release the farewell to the DC Extended Universe: Aquaman and the lost kingdom.

Jason Momoa will get back into the skin of Arthur Curry one last time in the sequel to the 2018 film that will officially put an end to the DCEU, passing the baton to the new DC Universe orchestrated by James Gunn y Peter Safran.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in just over a month, so Warner Bros. Pictures He already has the promotional machinery at full capacity and, in addition, he has the joy of being able to count on the distribution of the movie after the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike ended.

It’s also time for all the promotional material to come out, including international posters that are often very different in Asian countries, and the Aquaman sequel is not going to be an exception.

Aquaman’s Marine Army and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa takes center stage on the movie poster James Wanriding a huge seahorse and leading the charge of his forces, made up mostly of sharks and other Atlanteans with their respective mounts.

The battle of Aquaman and the lost kingdom will include in its cast with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Indya Moore y Vincent Regan.

The film will arrive in theaters with an interesting portion of controversy, whether due to the alleged excessive reshoots it has had – denied by James Wan – or because of the dust that Amber Heard raised with her statements about the treatment received on the set.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom arrives in Spanish cinemas on December 22, 2023 to definitively say goodbye to the DC Extended Universe.