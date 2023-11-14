It is the first helmet ever to adapt to the rider’s position, thanks to the patented Adaptive Aero System technology

November 14, 2023

The AERON GP, designed for MOTOGP riders and track enthusiasts, is the first helmet tod adapt to the rider’s position, thanks to the cutting-edge and patented Adaptive Aero System, A²S. The flow of air during sport riding requires high levels of effort and represents an invisible force that defies the laws of physics, creating turbulence and exerting constant pressure on helmets.

An important project, which challenges aerodynamics, as you can see from the images in the gallery. And what figurehead could be more relevant than French Moto GP rider Johann Zarco, new Australian Grand Prix champion and brand ambassador since 2009? More than just an inspiration, Johann Zarco played an essential role in the development of the helmet by providing analysis in real conditions.

“The SHARK genetics are made by riders, for riders. It was obvious that our new flagship would be closely linked to this leitmotif that has guided us for 30 years. The development of this new helmet is its quintessence, and this campaign is was entirely aimed at highlighting the most successful product ever created at SHARK, the AERON GP. Offering the best in terms of aerodynamics,

fit and style for our everyday riders” – Marjorie BAUDET – SHARK General Manager.

The helmet will be available from January in selected stores at a retail price of €1079.00.

Shark Helmets presents the Aeron GP at EICMA