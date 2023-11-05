Carlos arrived at the Plaza de los Frutos fleeing military service. Although he has finally managed to find his place and feel safe, his father has found him and will not let him continue hiding. After giving him an ultimatum to turn himself in, the young man is already saying goodbye to his friends.

Sebas, with whom he has had a very special relationship, knows that Carlos has suffered a lot in military service and that he will continue to do so if he returns. “His son is a good boy and he does not deserve what happened to him,” Sebas warned.

Don Basilio, who only understands the law of duty, does not seem like he will change his mind. However, Sebas has tried to get her to put herself in the shoes of his son, telling her how his partner committed suicide because of a superior. “Don’t make him suffer more,” he asked him. Will he get Don Basilio to reconsider?