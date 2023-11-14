This is the announcement that opened the Nindie World.

Shantae comes to Nintendo Switch in the form of a sequel

Yesterday we had the big announcement from Nintendo, and through social networks they announced a new Indie World, which would be in charge of showing all the news from the studios associated with Nintendo that would be released in the coming months, which has caused many to stare at Team Cherry and Hollow Knight despite the few real possibilities of seeing them. However, who has been made appearance has been Shantae.

On this occasion it must be said that the recently announced Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution It is a very special title not so much for its aesthetics and graphics that are reminiscent of the SNES and Game Boy Advance era, but for the entire context behind it, since its developers have explained that it is the sequel to the original Shantae Advancewhich began to be developed in 2001, but was never released as such.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is the sequel to the title originally released on Game Boyd Advance

In this way, Shantae fans are in luck, since the members of Wayfoward, the development team, have confirmed that the title will finally be released on Nintendo Switchbeing this new title promises to bring the essence of Shantae, since we have been able to see that this character will have transformations that will help him advance through the different scenarios that make up this world.

On the other hand, it should be noted that, despite the 16-bit graphics, it seems that it will not be the only style that we will see, since, as shown in the trailer, the characters will be shown with the current designs drawn, being thus that they will look their best. In any case, you can see the trailer revealed during Nintendo’s Nindie World below:

It should be noted that Wayfoward is a study that is no stranger to Nintendo Switch, since they have been in charge of bringing back the Reboot of the two Advance Wars, whose launch took place last April. For the rest, it only remains to remember that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be released in 2024.

