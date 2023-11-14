¡Atentos, fans de Shantae! Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution It has been confirmed this afternoon for Nintendo Switch. This is a title that is on its way to the hybrid console.

According to what was shared, the game Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be released to early 2024. For now, its specific release date has not been confirmed, so we will be attentive to more details. Remember that it will also come to Game Boy Advance.

In this way, after 20 years, players will be able to enjoy this revived sequel to the original Shantae. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Does the title catch your attention? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.