Shannen Doherty’s battle with cancer seems to have no end. The actress, star of Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed received her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 2015, while last June she revealed that the metastases had spread to her brain. In an interview with People, the 52-year-old said that the tumor has now spread to her bones. But she has no intention of giving up: «I’m not done living – she declared she-she. I’m not done loving. I’m not done creating. I haven’t finished hoping to change things for the better.” And she added: “I’m just not finished.”

Doherty will talk about her long battle in a podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, out December 6. Brenda Walsh of “Beverly Hills” said: “I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.”

“I don’t want to die,” he said. And he concluded: «I know it seems banal and crazy, but when you have a tumor you are more aware of everything and you feel lucky. We are people who want to work harder, because we are so grateful for every second, every hour, every day that we can be here.”