Shakira, wearing an oversized pastel suit, arrived at court with firm decisions, where she admitted her guilt and agreed to pay a fine of more than 7 million euros. This step avoided a media trial that could have revealed details of her life in Spain during her relationship with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

According to the AFP news agency, The sanctions imposed included a fine of 7.3 million euros, equivalent to 50 percent of the total fraud.

When the president of the Court questioned her about her guilt and acceptance of the sentences, the singer responded without hesitation with a “Yeah”.

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. unleashing the creativity of users with the creation of memes.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions