The moment Fujianti Utami or familiarly known as Fuji met Thariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid at the opening of the Devya Aesthetic Dental & Implant Center is still in the public spotlight.

In the video posted via Fuji’s exclusive Instagram Story which was leaked to social media, Fuji is seen attending the event accompanied by his older brother, Fadly Faisal.

Wearing an all-white dress code, Fuji was recorded shaking hands with Aaliyah Massaid. This moment was highlighted by the public because so far, Aaliyah Massaid has often been compared to Fuji, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-girlfriend.

Not far from them, Tariq Halilintar was seen standing and watching the two of them shake hands.

In a video reposted by the TikTok account @officialglowupskinbody, the meeting between Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid at the event attracted public attention.

The reason is, a number of netizens highlighted how Fuji shook Aaliyah Massaid’s hand and shook hands with Reza Artamevia’s child.

In the recording, it is clear that Fuji bowed his body when shaking hands with Aaliyah Massaid. His manners also received praise from most netizens.

“Uti’s way of shaking hands is what makes me salute, very polite,” wrote the account @ut******

“I keep repeating the video, amazed by Uti’s attitude, the best,” commented @ma*****

“How polite Uti is, masha Allah. Being able to be that strong in front of them is already great, Uti,” added @al**********

“Fuji’s way of greeting is always polite, by bowing his body,” said @mo********

“Look at the way Fuji shakes hands, it’s really polite,” said @sy*_***