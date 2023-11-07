Suara.com – Shakhtar Donetsk managed to inflict their first defeat on Barcelona in the fourth matchday of Group H of the 2023-2024 Champions League at the Volksparkstadion Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday (8/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Shakhtar Donetsk won over the Catalan team with a narrow score of 1-0 thanks to a single goal from Danylo Sikan in the 40th minute.

Even though Shakhtar Donetsk won, they are still in third place in Group H with six points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is still in first place in the group with nine points.

Statistically, Barcelona recorded dominance in terms of ball possession with 64 percent, and they fired 12 kicks at the opponent’s goal. However, Shakhtar Donetsk was able to take advantage of the opportunity effectively.

The match started with Barcelona taking the initiative to attack, and they provided a threat through Ilkay Gundogan’s kick, although it did not result in a goal.

Shakhtar Donetsk also posed a threat through Mykola Matviyenko’s volley, but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen managed to block the kick.

Shakhtar continued to look for opportunities and finally managed to take the lead after Danylo Sikan’s header maximized a pass from Giorgi Gocholeishvili in the 40th minute.

Even though Barcelona tried to suppress Shakhtar’s defense throughout the first half, the score remained 1-0 until halftime.

In the second half, Barcelona again took the initiative to attack, and they posed a threat through Ferran Torres’ kick, which had not yet met the target.

Shakhtar Donetsk still created dangerous opportunities, including a shot from Giorgi Gocholeishvili which was blocked by Ter Stegen.

Barcelona tried to respond by changing four players at once by coach Xavi Hernandez, but they were unable to score a goal.

Shakhtar Donetsk was able to maintain a one goal lead and won the match with a score of 1-0. With this result, they gave Barcelona their first defeat in the Champions League this season, according to Antara.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona line-up

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Gocholeishvili, Bondar, Matviyenko, Rakitskiy; Stepanenko, Newerton; Zubkov, Sudakov, Kryskiv; Sikan.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso; Oriol Romeu, Guendogan, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres.