Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, developed and published by Mimimi Games, will soon welcome its first two dedicated DLCs on PC and consolewith the goal of further expanding the production lore and strategic adventure.

Each of the two DLCs will offer several hours of new content, including: a new character, who will be equipped with unique supernatural abilities and ready to join the ranks of the cursed crew. A new mystical and unexplored island in the lost Caribbeanwaiting to be explored, as well as a new narrative campaign sectionin which you can tackle six additional missions.

Since the announcement of the closurecaused by excessively high costs and increasingly insistent demand, Mimimi Games has promised total support for his latest workreceived positively by critics as our review also showsedited by Emanuele Feronato. I DLCwe remember, they will arrive next December 6, 2023.

