Sex, Ashley Madison the platform dedicated to the infidelity of married couples

Ashley Madison is a platform dedicated to something quite particular: infidelity between couples. It brings together as many as 80 million married couples around the world who, in one way or another, enjoy being unfaithful. In Europe, the country with the most “subscribers” is Spain with almost 1.7 million fans, followed by France, Italy and Germany. 40 countries around the world. The company commissioned a study to understand, from an economic point of view above all, what it means to keep a mistress. Moral discussions aside, the results indicate that it is much cheaper to have a parallel story than to face a separation or, worse, a divorce. The data from the study, done in 2020, is quite clear. While a separation costs around 17,000 euros, for a relationship you need to budget a little less on average, around 5,000 euros. Not to mention a divorce costs almost 4 times more (3.6) than the relationship itself.



Sex, the female audience attracted by the forbidden is growing

And the study also reveals a new trend, that is, that more and more women are fascinated by this approach. And in fact in all the countries where Ashley Madison operates, female infidelity is on the increase. A market, that of infidelity, which from an economic point of view is very attractive. The expenses are many and of different kinds. But betrayal, despite being an approach that comes from afar, has not lost its luster and on average, as the survey finds, over 40% of men and over 30% of women have cheated at least once. And the data is downward first because the secrecy of this and other platforms is a vital aspect and secondly because it is known that, even in this field, “appetite comes with eating”. But what are these budgets spent on over the time of the relationship? Again according to Ashley Madison, “infidels” do they spend on hotels (around 2000 euros), restaurants (600 euros), gym, gifts (400 euros), clothing, beauty and personal care products (600 euros). But the survey proves to be very complete also because it takes into account the expenses dedicated to the official partner who, as the “smart sex guys” know well, could begin to become suspicious if the “little arm” of their official lover begins to become increasingly shorter .

Sex, betrayal often arises from sexual dissatisfaction

Beyond the economic aspect, many sexologists indicate that the extramarital relationship is not always harmful for the couple but in several cases it has proved preparatory to improvements in the couple themselves. Many are convinced that infidelity is not motivated, in most cases, by a lack of love towards the partner, but by sexual dissatisfaction. Another clandestine dating site, Gleeden, presented a further insight into the budget for infidelity. 26% (between 80% men and 20% women) said they set aside a pre-arranged amount, between 50 and 150 euros per month, with a maximum of 500 euros per month or more for a few. Most of this budget clearly goes to hotels. The clandestine love platform, founded over 20 years ago by Stefan Eiben, “gives” the possibility of a parallel life, not without stress but also with adventures full of adrenaline. In any case, all subscribers to these dating platforms want to satisfy their sexual needs without risking their marriage. And what is the profile of infidels? Well between 30 and 60 years old to leave the majority with 50% women. The professions are heterogeneous, from policemen, to housewives, to the unemployed, to lawyers and businessmen. In short, a very respectable audience which, a few years ago, had already interested the great sex director Tinto Brass and scandalized the “right-thinking” people of the time.

