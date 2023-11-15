We have mixed feelings about everything that has happened in the last chapter of Hermanos. On the one hand, we celebrated that someone finally discovered what really happened to Mrs. Sevgi before she died, but we couldn’t help but feel helpless with the final scene. Let’s go in parts to analyze everything that has happened!

Yasmin took advantage of the fact that Doruk started working in the Club’s gym to get closer to him. The young woman took him in her car to her house and there she pretended to have pain in her foot so that Nebahat’s son would worry about her. Just when Yasmin and Doruk were closer to her, due to her excuse, Asiye saw them and was shocked. She turned around and left! She didn’t understand that her boyfriend was apparently affectionate with her partner.

On the other hand, Ahmet tried to warn Suzan about Akif. Fed up with seeing how he fooled around with Nebahat and made fun of his wife, Ömer’s father decided to tell his employee everything he had witnessed from the man he believed was faithful to him. Even though Ahmet spoke seriously and worried about her… Suzan decided to continue trusting Akif! How much longer will he keep her blindfolded?

Something good that Akif did, and from the heart, was trying to help Zehra, little Bahar’s sister. Tolga begged her “idol” to find a way to prevent the young woman’s marriage of convenience with a man twice her age and offered money to Zehra’s older brother to stop this injustice and let him go. to school. Will Akif’s gesture have been enough to stop the wedding?

Without a doubt, the strongest part of the chapter was that Asiye overheard the conversation between Şevval and Akif in which they talked about Mrs. Sevgi’s confinement in the storage room of the Yilmaz house before her death. The young woman interrupted the chatter and asked Yasmin’s mother for explanations… But she went pale! What will she do now? Could she end up in jail?

Our hearts sank as we saw Sengül devastated after discovering that she had been the victim of a deception by Ayla and Gönül. Her enemies orchestrated a twisted plan to make the Erens’ aunt spend all her money on some fabrics that were of no use to them. Now Sengül is full of debt and without a job! How will she be able to move her family forward?

After listening to Şevval and Akif’s conversation at the Club, Asiye ran to the chicken coop to tell Ömer what had happened. The young man was filled with rage upon hearing what had been done to his grandmother and was willing to ask both Yasmin and her mother for explanations. However, threatened by Şevval, Akif showed up at the Erens’ house and managed to expose Asiye as a liar. Ömer didn’t believe her and she kicked him out of the house!

Will Ömer and Asiye reconcile? Will what happened to Mrs. Sevgi be discovered? Will Sengül take revenge on Ayla and Gönül? Don’t miss the next chapters to find out!