Akif Atakul had been unfaithful to Suzan for some time with Nebahat, his ex and the mother of his son Doruk. Ahmet tried to make Ömer’s mother realize what was happening, but she always defended him or did not want to see the reality.

Suzan began to have doubts when she discovered that her husband was not going to meet with a friend but with… Nebahat! On this occasion, Akif managed to get out of the situation again with another lie.

But, since not everything was always going to turn out well for Akif, Suzan meets Şevval, somewhat upset for not stopping drinking after Ahmet wants to divorce her.

After an argument, Şevval ends up confessing that… Akif is cheating on her! Furthermore, she shows him the proof: The photo in which Akif and Nebahat were kissing!

Suzan is left speechless and completely devastated after discovering her husband’s infidelity. What will happen now? Will she tell her husband, still her husband, that she knows the truth?

