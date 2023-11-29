There are no longer any doubts for Suzan. Akif has been playing two bands between her and Nebahat for some time and is already a vocal secret.

Ömer’s mother, after discovering Akif’s big secret, thanks to Şevval, decides to kick her husband out of the house and the businessman is left on the street.

Akif is going to ask Şevval for explanations since he had made a deal: he would not tell that she kidnapped Mrs. Sevgi and in exchange, Şevval would not show Suzan his photo between Akif and Nebahat… kissing!

The businessman confronts Ahmet’s wife and she, with a few more drinks, tells him that she doesn’t care about anything and that everyone knows that she waxed her mother-in-law in the basement. What she couldn’t imagine was that Ahmet was going to record everything and report her to the police.

Ahmet takes a motorcycle and Şevval does not hesitate to follow behind in his car to try to stop him. He prevents it, but in the worst way: He runs over Akif! Will the businessman be okay?

