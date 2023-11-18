The Horn of Africa is hit by violent and widespread flooding, worsened by El Niño. At least 700,000 people have been displaced. The Sentinel-2 cover image shows flooded areas near Garissa, Kenya.

Ethiopia and Somalia were also affected. The rains come a year after several sectors of the Horn of Africa suffered the worst drought in four decades.

Deadly floods are one more blow to families in #Somalia after 2 years of ruinous drought. The pendulum of climate extremes is fueling hunger & instability in fragile countries. With early warning & by responding before disaster strikes, we can save lives and weather the toll. — Cindy McCain (@WFPChief) November 14, 2023

Floods caused by heavy rains that began in early October in Somalia have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million, the country’s national disaster agency said. The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said torrential rains had also caused landslides and flash floods in other parts of Somalia, destroying crops and livestock.

The United Nations estimates that 1.6 million people could be affected by floods in the current rainy season (October to December) and 1.5 million hectares of agricultural land could be destroyed. Increased precipitation is expected due to the concomitance of El Nino conditions and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon.

A quarter of Somalia’s population is expected to face hunger this year due to drought and floods caused by climate change, the World Food Program (WFP) said.

Floods that have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighboring East African countries, following a historic drought earlier this year, have been described by the United Nations as a once-in-a-month event. years.