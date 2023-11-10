Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Train Traffic Manager – November 24, 2023

With ‘Train Traffic Manager’, we’ve taken the core concepts that made ‘Urban Flow’ a regular in the bestseller category and elevated them to the next level. Players will experience the thrill of managing a bustling railway, where a moment of hesitation can mean the difference between smooth sailing and a full-blown railway catastrophe.

Touhou Spell Carnival – Spring 2024 in Japan

Featuring a combination of hellish shooting gameplay and real-time tactical battles, Touhou Spell Carnival features shrine maiden Reimu Hakurei and magician Marisa Kirisame and includes a magic card battle.

#DRIVE Rally – Without date

#DRIVE Rally not only reflects the spirit of the 90s. It revives it for a new generation of drivers. Whether you’re a dirt road veteran or a newbie just looking to get their tires wet, this game will have you redefining speed time and time again.

On the other hand, This Means Warp will be released on November 30, 2023.

And Alina of the Arena will be released on November 16, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

