The attack before the match against Reggina, Serie D. The Calabrian mayor: “Absurd violence, I hope the Sicilian club compensates the damages”

“These images of urban guerrilla warfare are the result of what happened this afternoon in Reggio Calabria outside the Granillo Stadium, where Trapani fans attacked one of our drivers with a bar and practically destroyed an Atam bus. An episode of unprecedented violence that has nothing to do with the values ​​of sport and football.” This is what we read in a post published on social media by the mayor of Reggio Calabria Giuseppe Falcomatà.

the aggression

In the afternoon at the Granillo stadium the match between Reggina and Trapani was played, valid for the Serie D group I and won 2-0 by the Sicilian team. At the end of the match, a group of Sicilian fans destroyed the municipal bus, attacking the driver, who was hospitalized with facial injuries. “A little while ago I spoke to Pietro, the attacked driver who is in hospital for checks, to express my full closeness to him – wrote the mayor -. We expect the Trapani club and the fans themselves to do so too, and that they immediately distance themselves from this absurd episode of violence, also compensating the city for the damage suffered”.