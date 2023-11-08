The local police, despite the lack of parking to accommodate the thousand spectators who arrived from the surrounding areas and from nearby Portogruaro, had no mercy and proceeded to affix the much feared sheet with the fine of 80 euros

The news of the thirty fines imposed by the local police in Carlino (Udine) during the Cjarlins Muzane – Portogruaro football match caused quite a stir. On the one hand, it is understandable that the local police had to enforce the rules, even in the absence of adequate parking. On the other hand, it is equally understandable that the president of Cjarlins Muzane, Vincenzo Zanutta, felt obliged to pay the fines in place of those who were sanctioned.

Indeed, the situation is complex. On the one hand, it is true that the spectators who attended the match could not help but park in a no-parking zone, given that in Carlino there are not enough parking spaces to accommodate a thousand people. On the other hand, it is also true that the local police have the task of applying the rules, even if in certain situations it would be appropriate to be more tolerant. In this case, President Zanutta’s decision to pay the fines instead of the sanctioned spectators was a gesture of sensitivity and solidarity. Zanutta demonstrated that he understood the situation and wanted to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the spectators.

The Carlino affair raises an important question: how should the police behave during sporting events that attract a large number of spectators? Is it right to apply the rules rigidly, even if this means inconveniencing spectators? Or is it appropriate to be more tolerant, even if this means going against the rules? There is no single answer to this question. In any case, it is important that the police find a way to reconcile the application of the rules with the need not to create inconvenience for spectators.

November 8, 2023 (modified November 8, 2023 | 2.59pm)

