This is a result that confirms the path undertaken some time ago by the Serie B League, aimed at greater economic sustainability of the tournament

Minus eight percent. It is the decrease in wages in Serie B this season, compared with the general total of salaries relating to the past season. This is an important result, of which the League of B is rightly proud, because it is placed in a broader context aimed at greater economic sustainability of the tournament. A cadet championship that aims to become increasingly virtuous, despite “the unfavorable economic situation that is affecting the world of the football industry and the lowest mutuality in Europe”, as the League itself explains.

new politics

—

A result that is not only the result of the change of seven teams between promotions and relegations, but which is also confirmed in the balance sheet numbers of the clubs already in Serie B in 2022-23. A system, therefore, that becomes increasingly sustainable, also taking advantage of a new distribution of revenues to companies as well as the establishment of new forms of rewards.