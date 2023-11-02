Trouble also for Danilo, Osimhen, Arnautovic. Inzaghi laughs, limited stops for Juve and Napoli

Luca Bianchin

November 2 – MILAN

A flexor sometimes counts more than a center forward. When we talk about the scudetto and try to predict the future, we consider the quality of the players, the experience of the coaches and the calendar. Serie A, however, raises a hand and points out: the injuries are anything but secondary. Take the four logical favorites of this championship – Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli, in order of ranking – and calculate how much they have been affected by injuries. You will have a clear answer: Milan have a big problem, as their fans know well, while Inter – on the contrary – have a notable advantage. Two data which, in their banality, make us understand. Number of injuries in the season for the Scudetto candidates: Milan 19, Juventus 10, Napoli 8, Inter 6. Serie A matches missed overall: Milan 37, Juventus 26, Napoli 21, Inter 18. Pioli played the second in Naples on Sunday time with his third choice on the right (Luka Romero) and his fifth central defender (Marco Pellegrino). The script wanted both to be negative protagonists of Politano and Raspadori’s goals. Football can be cruel.

who is in crisis

—

The Milan derby of the infirmary deserves further investigation. Milan started the season without Bennacer, who will return in the new year, and added physical problems to Calabria, Giroud, Kalulu, Caldara, Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor, Chukwueze, Sportiello, Jovic, Kjaer , Pulisic, Pellegrino. Every name, a pang in the hearts of Milan fans. At the moment Pioli has a third of his squad unavailable and the situation will only partially improve next week. Simon Kjaer and Samuel Chukwueze did personalized work on the pitch yesterday: Kjaer will return on Saturday with Udinese, for Chukwueze there is probably still a wait. For Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek, still apart, today will be decisive, with pessimism on the rise. The essence is that the muscular problems are repeated: there have been 12 since the start of the season, including fatigue, contractures, damaged hamstrings and flexor injuries. Some problems pass in a few days, others affect a season. Bennacer has lost six months and has not finished, Kalulu must evaluate whether he should have surgery but risks waiting for at least four months. It has already happened: in 2022-23 Pioli played for a long time without Maignan, without Calabria, obviously without Ibrahimovic. The January crisis can also be explained this way.

AND WHO IS BETTER

—

Inter, on the other hand, lost Arnautovic for a long time (distraction of the hamstring of the right thigh) but almost always had its key men on the pitch: Acerbi missed 3 games, Calhanoglu one, Barella, Lautaro and Thuram none. In such a scenario, the inflammation of an Achilles tendon that limits Cuadrado is almost acceptable. Juventus and Napoli are halfway in terms of numbers and weight of players involved. Juve has the advantage of not playing cups and, perhaps for this reason, it has avoided the chains of injuries that have tormented it in the past. Vlahovic missed two games due to low back pain, Szczesny gave space to Perin for a couple of games, Chiesa was worried about a muscle strain but Allegri didn’t have to worry much. Well, the recent injury to the biceps femoris of Danilo’s left thigh is quite a nuisance. The hamstring, again, is Osimhen’s nightmare: for three games he went on the unavailable list, he is still in Nigeria and for another three games, until the next break, he will not wear a blue shirt. For the rest, Napoli had less conditioning problems: Kvara was almost always there, only Juan Jesus and Rrahmani stopped behind.

THE PROVOCATION

—

Francesco Perondi is the vice-president of the AIAC (the coaches association) in relation to athletic trainers and has an idea, provocative but not too much: “I believe we should put a limit on the continuous commitment of a footballer. After a certain number of matches in a row, it should be mandatory to allow two or three days off. Nowadays we play with less than four days between one match and another, so we expose the players to a higher injury rate. The pressure of the environment complicates the lives of the players players and football requires you to always go at 100 mph, without calculating recovery.” So the footballer, who in terms of performance is a Formula 1, raises his hand and asks for a change. Next another, until the next hamstring.

