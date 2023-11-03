The trophy will be awarded during the pre-match of Inter-Frosinone, scheduled for Sunday 12 November 2023 at 8.45 pm at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium in Milan

The prize Coach Of The Month of October was assigned to the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. The trophy will be awarded during the pre-match of Inter-Frosinone, scheduled for Sunday 12 November 2023 at 8.45 pm at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium in Milan.

The award was assigned by a jury made up of directors of sports newspapers who evaluated the individual coaches based on technical sporting criteria and the quality of play expressed by their teams, as well as the behaviour/fair play maintained during the matches.