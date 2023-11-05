Willy Bárcenas and David Otero already mastered the Password format perfectly. So much so, that they had managed to double Sergio’s money, and now they were looking to help another contestant with the same name win the maximum possible prize.

After beating Vanesa, this new Sergio had the possibility of winning up to 10,000 euros in this final round. Despite having played in the best possible way, the guests have only managed to get seven words right.

Even though he expected more, the contestant still had the chance to double the 700 euros if Willy and David guessed the final Password correctly… and they did! 1,400 euros for him!