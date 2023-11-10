Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, one of the most anticipated Xbox Game Studios games, would arrive at the end of 2024, according to what Matt Booty, the company’s head of content, recently commented.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was released as an AA game that ended up establishing itself as a truly intimate and particular title. The combination of action and puzzles linked to great graphic quality and an approach where the representation of psychosis It was the base pillar that had a deep impact.

Therefore, the sequel is one of those games that are on the radar of many players. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 It is postulated as a truly ambitious work for Ninja Theory and for Xbox Game Studios. When will we see it on Xbox Series X|S and PC?

Waiting for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The game was announced a few years ago, but it seems that we will still have to wait a few more months. In the middle of 2023, Microsoft revealed that the game would arrive next year and now we have had a little update.

In a recent episode of The Fourth Curtain podcast, Matt Booty, head of content and studios at Xboxhas been chatting about Microsoft’s release strategy in 2024, which has led him to mention Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

The game will be released “later” in 2024, after the releases of Ara: History Untold and Towerborne. “We have a goal of having a big game, you know, a new release, something significant, come out four times a year,” Booty said.

“So every three months we publish something new. Starfield, then getting into Forza Motorsport, and then as we get closer to next year, we show the Ara: History Untold game and the Towerborne game and we have Hellblade 2 coming later.”

Therefore, this suggests that Senua’s new adventure will be released in the second half of 2024. For the moment, Ara and Towerborne, as well as new features for Microsoft Flight Simulator and Avowed will arrive alongside Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 in this next year. With desire?

Not too long ago, Ninja Theory shared a new development diary for Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 about its incredible realism. The title aspires to be the graphic ceiling of the generation as seen in the trailers.

Platforms:

Xbox Series X0

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more