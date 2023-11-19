We have new details about the movie Thunderbolts (2025) where we can see Sentry.

Attention fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Monumental surprises are coming with Thunderbolts! Since Sentry’s role in the movie could unleash chaos with The Void, which would put Earth in serious trouble.

Robert Kirkman, the genius behind The Walking Dead and Invincible, recently confirmed some spectacular news: Steven Yeun will transform into Sentry for Thunderbolts! But that is not all! A new rumor has broken out and it seems that The Void, his evil alter ego, will have a huge role in the film.

Here comes the shocking thing.

The Void won’t just be an evil double, it will become a realm for our heroes to venture to! Imagine the journey to the limit that Marvel Studios will bring us with this amazing final act! Are you ready for a Marvel-style showdown with high doses of CG and epic consequences?

The latest information we have reveals that Sentry initially joins the Thunderbolts before being separated by something unknown. Will this new version of The Void be the factor that changes the course of history?

The Thunderbolts movie is turning out to be something completely unexpected. Despite its ties to Black Widow (2021) and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Sentry’s inclusion hints at huge consequences for the MCU.

In the comics, Project Sentry came about with the idea of ​​replicating Steve Rogers’ Super Soldier Serum. Years later, Robert Reynolds, a methamphetamine addict, became this superhero with colossal powers. But here comes the twist: The Void, the dark side of him, emerged as a deadly monster that tormented him for years.

The confirmed cast for Thunderbolts features a stellar ensemble! Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Steven Yeun as Sentry are ready to take us on a rollercoaster of superhero emotions.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. While the rest of the UCM installments can be enjoyed on Disney Plus with this link.

Source: CWGST.