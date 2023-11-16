Suara.com – The news that Fuji did not exchange greetings with Tariq Halilintar and Geni Faruk at Ashanty’s birthday party also reached the ears of psychologist, Lita Gading.

Through her personal TikTok account, Lita Gading gave a message to Fuji not to worry about the behavior of the Gen Halilintar family.

“Dear Fuji. There’s no need to be afraid of people like that, don’t pay attention to what they do,” said Lita Gading.

Instead of being hurt, continued Lita Gading, Fuji should be grateful for being shown the true nature of Tariq Halilintar and his family.

“You should thank God. Before you continue your relationship any further, God will show you who he really is,” continued Lita Gading.

At the end, Lita Gading asked Fuji to be calm because there are many better men than Thariq Halilintar.

“You don’t need to worry, there are lots of men who are better than him. You can definitely get something and be happy,” concluded Lita Gading.

This video clip of Lita Gading’s message to Fuji went viral on TikTok social media with 232 thousand views.

“Fuji oh Fuji,” wrote the TikTok account @litagading5, reported on Thursday (16/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“Even though Fuji came with Grandma, how come Tariq didn’t want to say hello? Tariq must have seen Grandma Gala,” wrote a netizen.

“But I salute Fuji and his mother for coming. Even though, you already know who there will be, right? Gentle means,” said another netizen.

“Listen, Tariq,” continued another netizen. “At least Tariq respects his parents by warning them first,” said another netizen.