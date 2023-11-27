Lightning strikes MotoGP the day after the epilogue of the 2023 World Championship with the success in the Riders’ classification of Francesco Bagnaia, official Ducati Corse rider, against his brand mate and Pramac team rider, Jorge Martin.

FIM, IRTA and the promoters of the championship, namely Dorna Sports, have issued a joint statement in which they explain that the CryptoDATA RNF team will not be registered, nor therefore present, at the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

The press release in question reads as follows: “The MotoGP Section Committee, together with the members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports (promoters of the championship), have decided not to select the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team for the 2024 season”.

These are the reasons that pushed the top of the category to oust the team from the 2024 season: “Repeated infringements of the Participation Agreement have an effect on the public image of MotoGP and this was the reason for the decision”.

“The Selection Committee will monitor the requests to have a new independent team that will use Aprilia bikes. This will become part of the 2024 MotoGP starting grid.”

RNF’s farewell, although it saves two Aprilia customer bikes, could also put Raul Fernandez into question. Both he and Miguel Oliveira have been confirmed by the RNF team for next season and all the saddles have practically been assigned, but such a sporting earthquake could leave unexpected consequences on all fronts. Only the Portuguese is certain of the saddle, because he has signed a contract with Aprilia.

FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports reserve the right to provide more information regarding the RNF case at a later date.

The RNF team has struggled quite a bit this season, with riders complaining several times about the quality of the spare parts supplied by Aprilia. This, however, would be linked to an alleged lack of payments by the team.

For RNF it is therefore the final blow received directly from those who control the MotoGP. Over the past weekend, the team announced the departure of Razlan Razali, the team’s former owner. This took place at the end of the day yesterday, but this morning the whole team received a cold shower.

