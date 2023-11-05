Lady Influencer is a black comedy, the second feature film directed by Carlos Santos (Chilangolandia), which hits theaters with more than a thousand copies.

Lady Influencer. SPECIAL/CINÉPOLIS DISTRIBUTION.

Overnight, Fátima, a woman in her forties, becomes the most famous influencer of the moment. Sofi and Cami, a pair of young influencers, will try to take advantage of Fátima’s sudden popularity by pretending to be her friends.

To the same extent that Fátima manages to have followers who love her, she will attract people who make violent comments hidden behind a screen, without knowing that they made fun of the wrong profile..

Written, produced and directed by Carlos Santos, known for his handling of comedy and social criticism for his previous work on the film Chilangolandia (2020). Now, the Mexican director shows a story in which viewers will not remain indifferent to the use and abuse of social networks. and the effect they can have on people due to the ephemeral fame that can be achieved and that can have unimaginable consequences.

For the main theme of the film, Leonel García participated, who was in charge of writing the song called Nada. While the protagonist, Mónica Huarte, a multifaceted and high-profile actress, is back on the big screen with the most endearing role of her career in the black comedy Lady Influencer.

With Mónica Huarte, Diana Carreiro, Macarena García, Guillermo Dorantes, Bárbara Lombardo, Mau Nieto, Daniela Peña, Leonardo Daniel.

